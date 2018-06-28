Mizzou to Build New Softball Stadium

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri plans to build a new softball stadium to keep up with its new SEC rivals. Missouri wants to replace 31-year-old University Field, the Southeastern Conference's oldest and smallest venue.

Associate athletic director Tim Hickman says the school had previously planned a $4.5 million renovation but now envisions a new ballpark costing between $12 million and $15 million.

Five Southeastern Conference schools have built new softball stadiums in the past five years. That group includes Kentucky, which hosted this past weekend's conference tournament. Missouri lost to Florida in the conference finals and will host a four-team NCAA Tournament regional starting Friday.

Missouri is also scheduled to host the SEC Tournament in 2015 at either University Field or the new park.