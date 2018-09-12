Mizzou to Compete in 2013 Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational

COLUMBIA -- Missouri Basketball joins UCLA, Northwestern and Nevada as participants in the 2013 Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational, held Nov. 28-29 in the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

As part of the event Missouri will host two home games at Mizzou Arena and will then travel to Las Vegas for games against Northwestern and Nevada. The tournament will be hosted as a "Classic" with Mizzou and UCLA scheduled to finish a home and home series at Mizzou Arena next season.

Missouri's home opponents for the first two rounds of the Invitational will be announced by tournament organizers at a later date. Teams making up the rest of the Las Vegas Invitational field include: the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Indiana University-Purdue University of Indianapolis (IUPUI), Morehead State (Ky.) and Gardner Webb University (NC).

Tickets for the final two rounds of the Las Vegas Invitational will be available at the Orleans Arena box office beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Friday (May 10). Fans may also purchase tickets over the phone (1-888-234-2334) and via the internet at OrleansArena.com.

Tickets for each of Missouri's four games in the Las Vegas Invitational may also be purchased this fall through the Mizzou Athletics Ticket Office by calling 1-800-CAT-PAWS (884-PAWS in Mid-Missouri) or online at mutigers.com.