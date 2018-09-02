Mizzou to face Florida State in first round of NCAA Tournament

NASHVILLE - Missouri who fell to Georgia in the second round of the SEC Tournament, 62-60, will look to rebound in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers who received the No. 8 seed in the west region, will clash with the Florida State Seminoles in Nashville, TN on March 16, 2018.

The last time the Tigers reached the NCAA Tournament was back in 2013, when they lost to Colorado State in the first round, 84-72.

Tip-off between the Tigers and Seminoles is scheduled for 8:50 CT. Game coverage can be seen on TBS.