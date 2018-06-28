Mizzou to host Indiana with an afternoon kickoff

COLUMBIA - The Southeastern Conference announced a 3 p.m. CT kickoff for Mizzou's Sept. 20 home football game. The Tigers will face the Indiana Hoosiers for the second-straight season, after grabbing a 45-28 win on the road last season.

This game marks Indiana's first appearance in Columbia since 1991. For fans who will not be attending the game at Faurot Field, it will be televised on the SEC Network.

Game times and television schedules for Mizzou games are generally released two Monday's before the game. In addition to this week's 11 a.m. game on the SEC Network against UCF, the only other kickoff information available is for the Friday, Nov. 28 game which has been picked up by CBS to kick at 1:30 p.m. CT.