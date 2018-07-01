Mizzou to Host SEC Business School Competition

COLUMBIA - Graduate business students from schools in the Southeastern Conference come to the University of Missouri this week for an academic competition among the prospective MBAs.

The inaugural SEC MBA Case Competition begins Thursday and continues through Saturday on the Columbia campus. It's one of several initiatives of SECU, the conference's academic component.

Teams of four graduate business students representing each of the 14 SEC member schools will evaluate case studies provided by event sponsor AT&T and present potential business plans.