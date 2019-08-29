Mizzou to play Battle Line Rivalry game at Arrowhead Stadium in 2020

COLUMBIA - MU and the Kansas City Chiefs announced on Tuesday Missouri will play Arkansas at Arrowhead Stadium for the Battle Line Rivalry game in 2020.

The game is currently scheduled for Sat., Nov. 28, 2020. Mizzou hasn't played a game in Kansas City since 2015.

"Kansas City has provided Mizzou Football and the University with outstanding support over the years, and we know our fans will make Arrowhead a home away from home for the Tigers when we take the field against the Razorbacks in 2020," said Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk in a press release.

Mizzou is 6-2 all-time at Arrowhead Stadium, the most recent game a 20-16 win against BYU in 2015.