Mizzou to play Florida Atlantic University in three game football series
COLUMBIA— The University of Missouri has agreed to a three-game football series with Florida Atlantic University beginning in 2027, according to a statement from MU.
The Tigers and Owls are scheduled to play three times in a five-year span, beginning with a game in Columbia on Oct. 2, 2027.
Following a two-year hiatus, the teams will return to the field for a home-and-home rematch, with an Oct. 12, 2030, game in Columbia, and a return game the next season in Boca Raton, Fla., set for Sept. 20, 2031.
The series will mark the first time the teams play each other in football.
