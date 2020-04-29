Mizzou to play Florida Atlantic University in three game football series

COLUMBIA— The University of Missouri has agreed to a three-game football series with Florida Atlantic University beginning in 2027, according to a statement from MU.

The Tigers and Owls are scheduled to play three times in a five-year span, beginning with a game in Columbia on Oct. 2, 2027.

Following a two-year hiatus, the teams will return to the field for a home-and-home rematch, with an Oct. 12, 2030, game in Columbia, and a return game the next season in Boca Raton, Fla., set for Sept. 20, 2031.

The series will mark the first time the teams play each other in football.