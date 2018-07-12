Mizzou to Upgrade Campus Entrances

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is spiffing up its campus entrances to make a better first impression on visitors and new students arriving for the fall semester.

The university is building new limestone signs at three campus entry points: the intersections of Stadium Boulevard and College Avenue; Stadium Boulevard and Tiger Avenue; and College and University avenues.

Private donations are covering the costs of labor and building materials. The university continues to seek donations to upgrade campus entrances at Providence Road and Stadium Boulevard; Providence Road and Elm Street; and Ninth and Elm streets.