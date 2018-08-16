Mizzou Track and Field Headed to Stanford Invitational

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou track and field team will send a small group of distance runners to the west coast this weekend to compete in the Stanford Invitational, which will be held this Friday and Saturday, March 25-26, at Cobb Track and Angell Field in Palo Alto, Calif. The meet will kick off at 1 p.m. on Friday and resume at 11 a.m. Saturday. Flotrack.com will be providing live coverage of the meet as well.



Heading to Stanford for the Tigers this weekend will be Bailey Belvis, Kinsey Farren, Laura Roxberg and Max Storms. The four athletes will be spread across four different events on the day.



Roxberg, who is coming off of an impressive indoor season that saw her finish as the Big 12 runner-up in the 1,000m run, will compete in section three of the women's 1,500m run. She owns a personal-best of 4:34.48 in the event and should rank among the Big 12 and nation's top runners in the event during the outdoor season.

Belvis put together a fine indoor season and will look to carry that into the outdoor season. She will run in the 5,000m run this weekend at 1:18 p.m. on Friday. Farren will round out the women competing at the meet for the Tigers as she will run in the 10,000m run, which will be contested at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning.



Storms will run in the men's 5,000m run on Friday as well as he will look to build on an impressive indoor season that saw him set a new personal-best nearly every time he stepped on the track. The men's 5K will be held at 1 p.m.