Mizzou Track & Field Honored for Academics

7 years 3 weeks 4 days ago Thursday, August 11 2011 Aug 11, 2011 Thursday, August 11, 2011 10:47:28 AM CDT August 11, 2011 in Tiger Talk
Source: Shawn Davis - Press Release

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou track and field program continued the trend of being one of the Big 12's top programs academically under first-year head coach Brett Halter as the US Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) honored both the men's and women's programs as All-Academic teams this year. The Tiger women's program has now earned this distinction 50 consecutive times as Mizzou is the only program to be honored each year since the inception of the award.

In all, the Mizzou women's program completed this season with a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of 3.32 and was one of 164 teams selected to this year's list. On the men's side, 90 programs were honored nation-wide and the Mizzou men's team was one of them after compiling a cumulative team GPA of 3.16.

