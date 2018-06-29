Mizzou Track Gets First Taste of SEC Road Competition

5 years 5 months 1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2013 Jan 26, 2013 Saturday, January 26, 2013 10:04:51 AM CST January 26, 2013 in Tiger Talk
Source: Shawn Davis - Press Release

LEXINGTON, KY -- The Tigers continued their exciting start to the SEC-debut season Friday at day one of the Rod McCravy Memorial Meet. Highlighted by the field events crew, the day started with senior Kelcy Vanarsdall, who led the Tigers into the meet with a fifth-place finish in the pentathlon.

The 60m hurdles started the five-event competition, and Vanarsdall finished with a 9.48, her best season-starting mark for the competition. She went on to come in at 1.48m (4-10.25) in the high jump, 11.90m (39-0.5) in the shot put, 4.76 (15-7.5) in the long jump, and ended her day with an indoor PR of 2:19.14 in the 800m run. She earned a total of 3,395 points throughout the day, her second-best career mark.

Next up was the women's weight throw, where sophomore Kearsten Peoples put herself up on the Top Ten All-Time board for the second time this season, finishing seventh with a top throw of 18.71m (61-4.5). Fellow senior, Jacob Bullinger, also threw his way into another Top Ten spot, nudging into the #10 slot with a mark of 19.63m (64-4.75) to finish second.

Freshman high jumper Karter Moran left with a new best mark, topping his 1.92m (6-3.5) jump from last Friday after finishing the competition at 1.97m (6-5.5). Sophomore Mitch Hatten finished fourth in the high jump, tying his PR of 2.02m (6-7.5) from last Friday.

Senior Malcolm Pennix and freshman Tony Carodine were also back in action for the long jump, earning a pair of first place finishes for the Invitational and Open competitions. Pennix, who started the season with a Missouri Invitational meet record performance of 7.78m (25-6.25), claimed another win today in the Invitational competition with a best mark of 7.49m (24-6.75). Freshman Tony Carodine, who finished behind Pennix at the Missouri Invitational with a jump of 7.05m (23-1.5), took a win in the Open competition today, marking in at 6.82m (22-4.5).
The day ended with the men's 5,000m run, where junior Hayden Legg and senior Phil Bascio battled close competition to finish second and ninth, respectively. Legg crossed in 14:42.5, just shy of his 14:42.32 PR, and Bascio finished in 15:17.86.

The Tigers will resume competition Saturday morning, with the 3,000m run starting the day for the black and gold at 10:30 a.m.

