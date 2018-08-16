Mizzou Turns to TV Judge Hatchett for MLK Lecture

COLUMBIA (AP) - TV judge Glenda Hatchett is this year's speaker at the University of Missouri's annual lecture honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Hatchett is scheduled to deliver a free public lecture at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Missouri Theatre in downtown Columbia. Her presentation is titled, "Dare to Take Charge: How to Live & Lead with Purpose".

Hatchett spent nine years as a television judge on the self-titled, syndicated program. She is a former senior attorney and public relations manager at Delta Air Lines.