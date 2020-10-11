Mizzou upsets 17th ranked LSU

COLUMBIA - In the first win under first year Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz Mizzou upset 17th ranked LSU on Saturday at Faurot Field.

Quarterback Connor Bazelak led the attack for Missouri in his second career start. Bazelak threw for 406 yards on 29 for 34 passing and 4 touchdowns. He started the game strong with a flea-flicker, 58-yard pass at the top of the first quarter to put Missouri on the board just two minutes into the game.

But the LSU Tigers were quick to respond with a touchdown just five minutes later, tying the two teams 7-7 for the first of five times for the game.

The first half scores were a tennis match for each team, taking turns matching points until they reached halftime with an even score of 24-24.

LSU had the ball at the top of the second half where they stripped the ball from Mizzou running back Larry Rountree III on the first play and scored seven more points after only two carries.

The quick scores by LSU and turnovers from the Missouri Tigers created uncertainty among the fans, but Larry Rountree III said that was not the energy on the sidelines.

"We showed enthusiasm throughout the whole game, highs and lows, no matter what was going on keep your head up." Rountree would go on to state, "Games like these you feed off energy. So, how much energy the sidelines is bringing when guys are in the game actually makes you play a little bit better, and you want to do better for your team."

It took some time for the Missouri Tigers to answer, but after four plays, Bazelak had a 75-yard drive to Micah Wilson for a 41-yard touchdown with no LSU defender within 25 yards. In the same fashion of the first half, LSU answered with a touchdown which was eventually tied with another touchdown from Mizzou, bringing the score to 38-38 going into the fourth.

Missouri took the lead on a Bazelak touchdown pass to Tight End Niko Hea with 5:18 remaining in the game to go ahead 45 to 41.

LSU drove down to the Missouri one yard line before the Tiger defense held LSU out of the end zone to win. Linebacker Nick Bolton and Defensive Back Josh Bledsoe made game-saving pass break-ups on the final two plays of the series to secure the victory.

"Our defense just willed it out," said Drinkwitz in an interview with the SEC Network moments after the game.

"On defense it is a brotherhood, I didn't want to be the person to let my brothers down." Junior linebacker Nick Bolton said after staying on the field for the final stop despite some pain. Bolton would harp on how big the goal line stand was, "If they score we lose, and go 0-3, we would've lost two games at home and we're supposed to protect our house."

It is the first win for the Mizzou Football team over a ranked opponent since the Tigers defeated Florida in 2018.

In the post game press conference, Drinkwitz would address all the adversity the team has faced.

"A pandemic, social justice issues, contact tracing, the list goes on and on and on... and our guys didn't flinch today."