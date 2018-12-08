Mizzou upsets Arkansas in the first round of SEC tournament

COLUMBIA, South Carolina - After going winless during 2015 SEC regular season, Mizzou Women's tennis shocked everyone Wednesday with a 4-3 upset victory over No. 36 Arkansas in the first round of 2015 SEC Women's Tennis Tournament.

Mizzou got off to a great start against Arkansas, as the tigers won two consecutive doubles matches and took the first team point. Arkansas bounced back early though in singles play taking the first three matches.



Mizzou desperately needed to win the remaining three singles matches in order to take the overall victory. The Tigers did just that with match wins from sophomore Beatriz Machado Santos, freshman Clare Raley, and junior Madison Rhyner. With that win Clare Raley now leads the team with three conference singles wins for the season.



Wednesday's win gave Mizzou their first SEC win of the season, and their first victory over a nationally ranked team. The Tigers' hard fought comeback was their first team victory since Feb. 21, 2014.



The tigers continue their 2015 SEC Tournament play this afternoon at the Carolina Tennis Center. The No. 14 seed Tigers will face the No. 6 seed LSU at 1 p.m. (CT).