Mizzou v. Iowa State Re-cap

Early in the first quarter Missouri's Jimmy Jackson rushed up the field for a touchdown. Soon after, Tony Temple rushed up the middle for another touchdown.

Iowa State steadily moved the ball up the field with the help of Bret Meyers' 10 yard pass to R. J. Sumrall. Missouri kept a strong defensive line as Meyers was sacked for a 9-yard loss. Iowa punted to Missouri. Jeremy Maclin returned the punt four yards on the 24 yard line.

Missouri had possession of the ball at the end of the first quarter leaving the quarter 14 to 0, Missouri.

Missouri was off to a slow start in the second quarter failing to gain significant yards for a first three downs. Jeff Wolfert punted to Iowa. Myers passed to Jamicah Bass to the right for a 9-yard gain. Iowa continued to drive the ball up the field with a rush by Bass up the middle for a 13-yard gain. Iowa's Meyers threw two incomplete passes, forcing Iowa to punt.

The Cyclones' Devin McDowell made an interception. Iowa then rushed the ball in for a touchdown.

The Iowa Cyclones kicked off, Maclin returned 25-yards. Missouri responded to Iowa's touchdown with a 13-yard pass to the left to Tommy Saunders. The Tigers moved 31 yards in 3 plays.

Wolfert kicked a 26-yard field goal bring the score to 17-7, Missouri. Iowa slowly drove the ball up the field. Alexander Robinson rushed to the left for an impressive 21-yard gain. Iowa then moved the ball from the 31 yard line all the way to 2nd and goal. Iowa called a time out to layout a plan that yielded a touchdown for Iowa.

Missouri retrieved the ball and kicked a 48-yard field goal the last second of the second quarter. The Tigers moved into halftime 20-14.

Missouri kickoff to Iowa for a short return. Missouri's Lorenzo Williams recovered a fumble. Missouri dominates the field as they rapidly moved in for a touchdown. Iowa turned over to Missouri. The Tigers drove the ball 59 yards in 8 plays. Chase Daniels passed to Martin Rucker to the left for a 10-yard touchdown.

Iowa rushed up the middle for an 11-yard gain. Missouri re-gained control of the ball on a turnover. Daniels passed to Chase Coffman to the right for an 11-yard gain. Leaving Missouri ahead in the third quarter 35-21.

Missouri was off to a good start with a touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Maclin rushed into the goal line for the 17-yard touchdown. Iowa fought to maintain control of the ball moving in for a touchdown. The Tigers re-gained control pushing it in for another touchdown.

Iowa stepped up their game moving the ball 70 yards; however, the clock timed out with the score 42-28, Tigers.