Mizzou Volleyball adds to SEC honors

COLUMBIA - Mizzou volleyball's sophomore Andrea Fuentes has been named the SEC's Co-Setter of the Week.

This is Fuentes' eighth SEC honor, one of them being SEC Overall Player of the Week, which she has won twice.

Her performance this past weekend included 85 total assists in a sweep against Alabama and South Carolina.

The Tigers will be taking on ranked Kentucky Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6 P.M. in Lexington.