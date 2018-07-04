Mizzou Volleyball Announces Two Signees

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou volleyball team announced the signing of two future players. Both players are the first to sign for the upcoming inaugural season as a Southeastern Conference member. Lydia Ely (6-6, MB, St. Louis, Mo.) and Regan Peltier (6-2, MB, Nixa, Mo.) both rank among the PrepVolleyball.com Senior Aces list, which attempts to rank the nation's top prospects.



"We are very excited about the addition of both Regan and Lydia," Mizzou head coach Wayne Kreklow said. "We anticipate both having an immediate impact on our program both on and off the court. We're also excited about being able to keep two of the top Missouri players in state and look forward to them wearing Black and Gold next year."

Lydia Ely is a senior from Rosati-Kain High School in St. Louis, Mo. Ely was ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the state of Missouri according to ESPN's Eric Taylor, and was one of the top 250 players on PrepVolleyball.com Senior Aces list. She plans to major in physical theray at Mizzou.



"Lydia has the potential to be a dominant front-row player for us. At 6-6, she has great size and will only get better as she matures and has the opportunity to train on a daily basis. She moves well and has a great arm. Lydia is very competitive and has the drive and determination that she needs to really blossom as a player. We expect that before Lydia finishes at Mizzou, she will become one of the most imposing front court players to wear Black and Gold," said Wayne Kreklow.



Regan Peltier is a senior at Nixa High School in Nixa, Mo. Peltier was ranked the No. 3 recruit in the state of Missouri according to ESPN's Eric Taylor and was ranked No. 98 on the PrepVolleyball.com Senior Aces list.

"Regan is a great all-around player and her strength lies in the number of things, that at 6-2, she can do as a player. She hits a heavy ball, has good length and as a great feel for passing. She moves well and has a great chance of being a great six-rotation player for us. I expect Regan to also be someone who has the size and physical ability to compete immediately for playing time," said Wayne Kreklow.