Mizzou Volleyball claims first of weekend's two road tests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Missouri Tigers cruised past the Tennessee Volunteers Friday night three sets to one. The Missouri offense was operating on all cylinders.

Service errors by the Vols as well as a .423 hitting percentage for Missouri allowed for a comfortable 25-18 win in the first set for the Tigers. Tennessee would correct these errors in the second set though and the Tigers were without an answer. The Vols evened the game at one set each.

Mizzou regained their composure during the back half of of the match though. Redshirt junior Melanie Crow was a large part of this.

Crow led the charge for Mizzou with a team-leading 16 kills. This marked back-to-back games for her with double digit kills.

Senior Carly Kan continued the production that Tiger fans have become accustomed to. With 10 kills and 12 digs, she recorded her 10th double-double on the season. Mizzou was victorious 3-1.

The Tigers will face the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats on the road Sunday, Nov. 6. This comes after a tightly contested match between the two teams that ended in a 3-2 Missouri win on their home turf a few weeks ago.