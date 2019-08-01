Mizzou volleyball coaches Wayne and Susan Kreklow announce retirement

COLUMBIA - Wayne and Susan Kreklow announced Thursday night they will be retiring as coaches of Mizzou volleyball after 19 year careers.

Assistant coach Joshua Taylor will be promoted to interim head coach for the upcoming season.

"Wayne and Susan have been synonymous with Mizzou Volleyball for nearly two decades," MU Athletic Director Jim Sterk said in a press release. "And in that time established a championship culture that helped them build a perennial Top 25 program."

The Kreklows took over the Missouri volleyball program in 2000. Over 19 years, Kreklow-coached teams have earned 15 NCAA tournament berths, including four Sweet Sixteens and an Elite Eight appearance.

The Tigers have won 413 games under the Kreklows, won two SEC championships, and produced 50 all-conference selections.

In 1998, Mizzou volleyball finished with an 0-28 record. Under the Kreklows, the program never lost more than 17 games in a season.