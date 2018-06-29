Mizzou Volleyball defeats Auburn on the road raising win streak to nine

AUBURN, Ala.- Mizzou Volleyball swept the Auburn Tigers Friday night three sets to none en route to extending their win streak to nine games. Since the win streak entered into conference play in late September, Missouri is also yet to drop a set to any of its opponents.

Missouri's offense was lifted by redshirt junior Melanie Crow, 11 kills, who has recorded nine or more kills in each of the squads last three matches. Senior leader Carly Kan also found her way on to the stat sheet with nine kills and an ace. The team ammassed seven of these such aces, four in the first set, which allowed them to gain some momentum early. Freshman Andie Hanus entered the game in the third set to mark her NCAA and Mizzou debut and was able to contribute with a crucial assist.

On the other side of the ball, freshman Gwyn Jones did all she could for Auburn by matching Crow with eleven kills. Junior Macy Reece also totalled a match leading three blocks. Missouri was able to find the hardwood more than enough though and Auburn falls to 8-10 for the season.

Missouri will meet the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Hearnes Center on Sunday with the hopes of adding another chapter to the win streak.