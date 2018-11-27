Mizzou Volleyball earns NCAA Tournament bid

COLUMBIA - The Missouri volleyball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament Sunday night.

The Tigers will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Arizona Wildcats in the first round on Friday, November 30. Mizzou is ranked 24th in the coaches' poll, and Arizona is ranked 23rd.

Mizzou and Arizona are joined in Lincoln by Hofstra and the host, No. 7 national seed Nebraska.

Missouri enters the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season and for the 15th time in program history.