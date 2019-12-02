Mizzou volleyball earns postseason bid

COLUMBIA - Mizzou volleyball earned a bid to the NCAA tournament Sunday night.

The Tigers will make their 16th appearance in the tournament in the last 20 seasons.

Mizzou travels to Lincoln, Nebraska to face Northern Iowa Friday afternoon. The Tigers already faced Northern Iowa early this season. Mizzou won the match, 3-1.

If Mizzou wins its first round match, they will likely face the host and number five national seed, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Nebraska ended the Tigers' season in the second round of the NCAA tournament a year ago.

Mizzou's first round match against Northern Iowa is Friday at 4:30 p.m.