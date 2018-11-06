Mizzou Volleyball Ends Season with Loss to Purdue

COLUMBIA - After winning its first 35 games of the season, the Missouri volleyball team suffered its first loss Saturday night to Purdue 3-1 (18-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-27). The defeat bounces the Tigers from the NCAA Tournament, concluding their 2013 campaign.

Senior Molly Kreklow led the way for Mizzou with 47 assists while freshman Carly Kan tallied 18 kills on a team-high .471 hitting. Senior Lisa Henning and juniors Whitney Little and Emily Wilson combined for 42 kills.

The Boilermakers held the Tigers to .237 hitting, their second-lowest total of the season, by forcing 20 Mizzou attack errors.

Henning and Kreklow finish their Missouri careers with 97 wins, which makes for the winningest four-year stint in the NCAA Tournament era.