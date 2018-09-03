Mizzou volleyball finishes 3-0 in Puerto Rico with 3-1 win over Arizona St.

Mizzou volleyball improved to 5-1 on Sunday night due in part to Dariana Hollingswort's 13 kills.

San Juan, Puerto Rico - The Mizzou volleyball team capped a perfect weekend in Puerto Rico with a 3-1 win over Arizona State Sunday night. The Tigers started slow, as the Sun Devils dominated the first set 25-19. It was all Tigers from there on out, however, as Mizzou won the next three sets. In the second set, the Tigers took an early lead, and held off the Sun Devils to win 25-21. It was more of the same in the third set, as Mizzou jumped out to an early 17-11 lead and maintained that lead to win 25-19. Another quick start in the fourth set put the match away for the Tigers, as an 18-7 lead turned into another 25-19 set win and the Tigers fifth win of the season. Dariana Hollingswort led Mizzou with 13 kills, while Riley Sents was crucial on defense, digging out 16 balls. Outside Hitter Kylie Deberg earned Puerto Rico Invitational MVP after a sensational three games that featured 42 kills. After two straight seasons of Sweet 16 NCAA tournament finishes, a 5-1 start to the year is a great sign for a team that hopes to make a deeper run into the NCAA tournament in 2018.