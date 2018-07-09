Mizzou Volleyball Holds Scrimmage Friday

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Volleyball Team holds it's annual Black and Gold Scrimmage Friday at the Hearnes Center.

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and the team will hold a free youth clinic prior to the match starting at 4:30.

The team is coming off it's second-deepest NCAA Tournament run to the Sweet 16 last season and returns some key players. Sophomore setter Molly Kreklow and senior Brittney Brimmage made preseason All-Big 12 and are both back for another season.

Mizzou will be the youngest team in the Big 12 in 2011 with 11 of its 14 players as underclassmen. The Big 12 Preseason Poll has the Tigers ranked fifth in the Big 12.

Missouri open the regular season with the Tiger Invitational on Aug. 28. at home.