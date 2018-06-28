Mizzou Volleyball Hosts UCA Monday

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers volleyball team will face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears Monday looking for a third-straight win on the season.

The Tigers are coming off back-to-back home stand wins over Kansas and Texas Tech last week and will look to improve to 17-7 overall this season.

Mizzou is 7-1 at home this season with its only defeat to Kansas State. UCA comes into the match at 12-9 overall this season and is coming off a win over Lamar Saturday.

Lisa Henning has led the Tigers through the past several matches, leading the Big 12 in kills per set and points per set in league matches. Henning is averaging 5.85 kills per set on .325 hitting with 84.5 total points over her last three matches.

Henning broke a school record with 54 kills in back-to-back matches against Baylor and Kansas, marking the most kills over a two-match span at Mizzou during the rally scoring era.

The Tigers earned a sweep the last time they faced the Sugar Bears last year at the Western Kentucky Invitational.