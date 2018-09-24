Mizzou volleyball is rolling after fifth straight victory

Sunday, September 23 2018
By: Mark Powers KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer
Mizzou volleyball is now 2-0 in SEC play.

Fayetteville, Ark. - Mizzou volleyball (12-2, 2-0 SEC) completed its first week of conference play with a 3-1 road victory at Arkansas on Sunday. Sophomore outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh led the Tigers with 16 kills on .400 hitting. Tyanna Omazic led the block party at the net, tallying six blocks on the afternoon. The Tigers have now won five games in a row and will have an opportunity to make it six when Mizzou travels to Koxville to take on Tennessee Friday.

