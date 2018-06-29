Mizzou Volleyball Jumps to No. 11, Kreklow Receives Honor

COLUMBIA - After a win over No. 2 Florida Sunday, the Missouri volleyball team climbed seven spots in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top-25 Poll to No. 11. This is the best Mizzou has placed in the poll since its No. 5 ranking in 2005.

The 23-0 Tigers are one of two unbeaten teams in the country, with the only other being Colorado State. Mizzou is now (7-0) in SEC play and has a half game lead over the Florida Gators in the conference standings.

Missouri has been led in large part this season by senior setter Molly Kreklow. She was named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday.

Kreklow posted 45 assists and 11 against Florida, making up her eighth double-double of the campaign. On Friday, she had a season-high 52 assists in a win versus Georgia, padding her assists per set average to 12.43. That mark ranks first among all SEC players and places second nationally.

Kreklow will look to lead Mizzou to a 25-0 record this weekend as the Tigers head south to take on LSU Friday night and Texas A&M Sunday.