Mizzou volleyball loses to Nebraska, ends season

LINCOLN- The Missouri Tigers women's volleyball team was defeated by the Nebraska Cornhuskers 3-1 Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

After defeating Northern Iowa 3-0 in the first round of tournament play, the Tigers were rolling into their match-up with the fifth-ranked Cornhuskers.

Mizzou won the first set 25-20, highlighted by 12 kills and four blocks. Nebraska answered the early set victory, winning the following one 25-20.

A crucial third set, saw the score go well beyond the 25-point mark. Mizzou recorded eight more kills than the Cornhuskers but were ultimately outscored 32-30.

Nebraska was able to close the deal in the fourth and final set, winning 25-18 and ending the Tigers season in the process, the second consecutive year the Cornhuskers have done so.

Missouri finishes their season 22-8 and continues a streak of five straight winning seasons. Although a disappointing end to the season, the Tigers have plenty to look forward to next year as they lose just one senior and will be playing with plenty of experience.