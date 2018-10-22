Mizzou volleyball notches signature win with road upset of Florida

4 hours 31 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, October 21 2018 Oct 21, 2018 Sunday, October 21, 2018 8:23:06 PM CDT October 21, 2018 in Sports
By: Mark Powers KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer
Mizzou handed Florida its first conference loss of the season, while the Tigers slid into third place in the SEC, just one game behind Florida.

Gainesville, FL - The Missouri volleyball team (18-4, 8-2 SEC) captured its most impressive victory of the season with a five set (25-23, 16-25, 25-17, 13-25, 17-15) road win against SEC leading No. 11 Florida. The Tigers have now won six consecutive matches and are settled into third place in the conference.

 The Tigers traded sets with the Gators for the first four sets to set up an exciting fifth set. The Tigers clawed back from deficits of 5-0 and 9-4 to win the 5th set 17-15. Florida out-hit the Tigers .318 to .269 and out-blocked them 4 to 1, but three Mizzou service aces along with 12 final set kills made the difference.

Outside hitter Kylie Deberg led the Tigers front line, especially in the deciding fifth set. She tallied five of her career high 21 kills in the final set to boost the Tigers back from the aforementioned deficits. Andrea Fuentes was fantastic while setting up the Mizzou attack. She finished the match with 47 assists along with 7 digs from her setter position.

Mizzou will put its six match unbeaten streak on the line Friday when LSU visits

