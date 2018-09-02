Mizzou Volleyball Offers Twitter Promotion

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou volleyball team is offering prizes to fans who follow the team's official twitter page in hopes of pushing its amount of followers over 1,000. As @MU_Volleyball approaches 750 followers, fans that become milestone followers will receive prizes. For example, the 750th follower will receive a free Mizzou volleyball t-shirt that they can wear to matches throughout the 2011 season. Below is a list of the prizes for each of the respective milestone followers.

Follower No. 750 - Mizzou volleyball poster signed by the team and free Mizzou volleyball t-shirt

Follower No. 800 - Mizzou black and gold volleyball signed by the team

Follower No. 850 - A tour for the winner and their family of the locker room/team room prior to a match and courtside seats

Follower No. 900 - Free admission to you the winner and three friends to a 2011 match

Follower No. 950 - Attend a closed practice

Follower No. 1,000 - Honorary Coach for a match

Rules for the contest are simple. Just login to twitter and follow @MU_Volleyball. Those that are the milestone followers will win the prizes listed above. Volleyball sports information director Shawn Davis will then contact the winner about claiming your prize after a winner has been named.