Mizzou volleyball sweeps Mississippi State
COLUMBIA - Mizzou volleyball swept Mississippi State on Sunday, pushing the winning streak to four.
The Tigers came out of the gates on fire, winning the first set 25-19, and didn't look back.
Mizzou took the second set 27-25 and the Tigers kept their foot on the gas in the third set, winnin 25-18 to earn the 3-0 sweep.
Mizzou clobbered the Bulldogs in attack percentage, finishing with .415% while holding Mississippi State to .183%.
The Tigers will hope to keep their winning streak alive as they host No. 13 Florida on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
