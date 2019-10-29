Mizzou volleyball sweeps Mississippi State

1 day 9 hours 23 minutes ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 4:28:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in Sports
By: Robbie Liapis, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Mizzou volleyball swept Mississippi State on Sunday, pushing the winning streak to four.

The Tigers came out of the gates on fire, winning the first set 25-19, and didn't look back.

Mizzou took the second set 27-25 and the Tigers kept their foot on the gas in the third set, winnin 25-18 to earn the 3-0 sweep.

Mizzou clobbered the Bulldogs in attack percentage, finishing with .415% while holding Mississippi State to .183%.

The Tigers will hope to keep their winning streak alive as they host No. 13 Florida on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

