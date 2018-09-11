Mizzou Volleyball Swept at Georgia

ATHENS, GA -- The Mizzou volleyball team was swept at Georgia, 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-13), on Wednesday night at Ramsey Athletics Center. The Tigers were led by All-American Lisa Henning who tallied a match-high 15 kills on 45 swings in the match while middle hitter Whitney Little was also very good, posting seven kills on .278 hitting to go along with eight blocks (one solo, seven assists). Little posted 18 blocks in two matches against Georgia this season. After allowing Georgia to hit just .030 at home earlier this season, the Bulldogs hit .311 on Wednesday.



Aside from Henning and Little, the Tigers didn't get much offensive production from anyone else. Freshman Regan Peltier did a nice job, posting five kills on 19 errorless attacks, but no other Tiger hitter finished with more than two kills on the evening. Junior setter Molly Kreklow had 24 assists and 13 digs, good for her SEC-leading 14th double-double. Henning also finished with a double-double adding 13 digs to her 15 kills as she now has nine on the season, eight coming in SEC play. Libero Sarah Meister pulled in 10 digs as well.



Not much went right for the Tigers in the first set as Georgia claimed 25-18 set win behind a torrid offensive attack that hit .359 with 18 kills in the first set. Mizzou tallied four blocks in the first set, three from Little, but struggled in the back row, pulling in just 16 digs. Conversely, Georgia had 24 digs in the first, getting under a lot of Tiger attacks. Little also led the team with four kills on .500 hitting in the first.



Mizzou jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second set, but the Tigers were caught in the same rotation with UGA libero Allison Summers serving as the Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run to build an 8-5 advantage. Mizzou countered to tie the score at 9-9 after Kreklow and Henning teamed for a block. Georgia then took a two-point lead and kept it until Mizzou tied the set at 19 all after another block from Kreklow and Little. In fact, Mizzou opened up a 23-21lead after back-to-back kills from Henning, but Georgia scored the final five points of the set to win, 25-23.



Henning led Mizzou with 11 kills through two sets while Little had seven kills and seven blocks (one solo, six assists) and Peltier added four kills on just eight errorless swings. The difference in the first two sets was the play of the Georgia back row, which pulled in 42 digs, 10 more than the Tigers.



It was all Georgia in the third set despite a great effort from Henning. The Tigers just couldn't stop the Georgia offense, which hit .368 with 17 kills in the frame as it won the match-clincher, 25-13. The loss drops the Tigers to 15-7 and 7-5 in SEC Play. The Tigers will play on the road at Arkansas on Sunday.