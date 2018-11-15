Mizzou Volleyball takes down Auburn in three straight sets

AUBURN, AL- The Missouri volleyball team traveled to Auburn University, where it extended its record to 21-5 on the season. The Tigers won the match in three straight sets, with scores of 25-21, 25-23, and 25-16.

Missouri's balanced offense was the key against the other Tigers. Setter Andrea Fuentes had a standout performance with 43 of Mizzou's 44 assists. She made sure to get all of her attackers involved in the charge Wednesday night. Alyssa Munlyn, Tyanna Omazic, Kylie Deberg, Dariana Hollingsworth, and Leketor Member-Meneh all combined for 46 kills.

Missouri will return home to their temporary homecourt at Mizzou Arena on Sunday at 1 PM to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.