Mizzou Volleyball Takes on Florida in NCAA Tournament Friday

6 years 11 months 6 days ago Friday, December 02 2011 Dec 2, 2011 Friday, December 02, 2011 3:01:00 PM CST December 02, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Ashley Goldberg
COLUMBIA - Mizzou volleyball begins the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Tigers take on the No. 17 Florida Gators in their first round match in Cedar Falls, Iowa at Nothern Iowa University at 5 p.m.

"It's kind of interesting first of all," said Molly Kreklow, Missouri sophomore setter. "I definitely think it will be tough but it's kind of cool that we'll be going to their conference next year and we'll get to play them. I guess it's a little preview of exactly what it's going to be like."

When you talk about Florida volleyball, you talk about athletes," said Wayne Kreklow, Missouri Volleyball Coach. "I mean they're athletes. They're big physical kids, they play the game really well at the net. They've got some experienced kids."

