Mizzou Volleyball to Host Free Youth Clinic

6 years 11 months 5 days ago Wednesday, August 03 2011 Aug 3, 2011 Wednesday, August 03, 2011 4:37:15 PM CDT August 03, 2011 in Tiger Talk
Source: Shawn Davis - Press Release

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou volleyball program will hold a free youth clinic prior to its annual Black & Gold Scrimmage at the Hearnes Center on August 19. The clinic is open to all boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade and all participants will receive free admission vouchers for the Black & Gold scrimmage, a free 2011 Mizzou volleyball poster and free pizza prior the Black & Gold match. Check-in for the clinic begins at 4:30 p.m. and pre-registration is required.

The clinic will last from 4:45-5:45 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 19) inside the Hearnes Center Field House. To pre-register, please contact Nick Chaney by e-mail at nscv2v@mail.mizzou.edu and provide the attending child's name, grade in school, mailing address along with the parent's phone and e-mail address. Children that attend the clinic and Black & Gold scrimmage will also be treated to an autograph session following the match.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8am 78°
9am 82°
10am 85°
11am 87°