Mizzou Volleyball to Host Free Youth Clinic

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou volleyball program will hold a free youth clinic prior to its annual Black & Gold Scrimmage at the Hearnes Center on August 19. The clinic is open to all boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade and all participants will receive free admission vouchers for the Black & Gold scrimmage, a free 2011 Mizzou volleyball poster and free pizza prior the Black & Gold match. Check-in for the clinic begins at 4:30 p.m. and pre-registration is required.

The clinic will last from 4:45-5:45 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 19) inside the Hearnes Center Field House. To pre-register, please contact Nick Chaney by e-mail at nscv2v@mail.mizzou.edu and provide the attending child's name, grade in school, mailing address along with the parent's phone and e-mail address. Children that attend the clinic and Black & Gold scrimmage will also be treated to an autograph session following the match.