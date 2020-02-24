Mizzou WBB dominates Ole Miss on Senior Day

COLUMBIA - Missouri women's basketball honored its four seniors - Amber Smith, Hannah Schuchts, Jordan Chavis, and Jordan Roundtree - with a blowout win over Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon at Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers jumped out to a dominant defensive start, allowing only six points in the first quarter and 16 in the first half. Their offense took over from there with 45 points in the second half, squashing any attempt at a comeback.

Even on Senior Day, Missouri's attack was led, as usual, by freshmen Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank. Blackwell led all starters with 20 points, and Frank came off the bench to contribute 22. Frank was incredibly efficient, making seven of eight field goals from the field and each of her three attempts from behind the three-point line.

Ole Miss dropped yet another Southeastern Conference contest, falling to 0-14 in-conference this season. The Tigers improved to 5-9 in SEC play and 8-19 overall, though the play of their two star freshmen provides plenty of hope for the future.

Missouri will close out its 2019-20 regular season schedule with its home finale against Auburn on Thursday and a trip to Alabama on Sunday. The Tigers will be seeded in the lower half of the upcoming SEC tournament, but will hope to make waves in March.