Mizzou Wins Close Game Against Sooners

Michael Neal of Oklahoma led all scorers with 18 points, and David Godbold had 10 points with three conversions from beyond the three-point arc. The Sooners lived off the three-pointer, shooting 46% from downtown on 24 attempts.

In a game that was back and forth the whole way through, Keon Lawrence gave the Tigers the lead for good with a turnaround jumper in the lane with 47 seconds left. Since Keon Lawrence replaced Jason Horton in the starting lineup against Iowa State, Mizzou is 4-1.

The win gives the Tigers a sweep of the state of Oklahoma for the second straight season following their win over Oklahoma State last weekend. MU improves to 6-7 in the Big 12 conference and sits in fifth place tied with Texas Tech and Oklahoma. Missouri holds the tiebreaker over both teams by virtue of head-to-head wins over them. Mizzou travels to Nebraska, Saturday, looking to avenge their earlier home loss. The Tigers return home to face Colorado next Wednesday for senior night.