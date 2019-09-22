Mizzou Wins SEC Opener

COLUMBIA, MO - The Missouri Tigers open up SEC play with a 34-14 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers started off slow offensively in the first quarter but made up for it with huge defensive plays. The first score of the game came from a Ryan Hilinski fumble that was recovered by senior linebacker Cale Garrett for a touchdown.

Mizzou took a 10-0 lead but a costly Kelly Bryant turnover gave the Gamecocks the ball at the 1 yard line and an easy touchdown a play later. Bryant was able to turn it around and drive down field to set up a touchdown pass to Albert Okwuegbunam to extend the Tigers lead to 17-7 going into halftime.

South Carolina came out of halftime ready to play, putting up a 75 yard touchdown on the first play of the half. It would be the last score of the game for the Gamecocks.

After a touchdown pass from Bryant to Tyler Badie, it was the defense's time to shine. Mizzou's defense kept South Carolina scoreless for the rest of the game and came up with an interception that was returned 100 yards for a touchdown. The interception return by Ronnell Perkins is the longest return in school history.

The Tigers move to 3-1 on the season and have a bye week next week. They will take the field on October 5th against Troy.