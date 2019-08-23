Mizzou Women announce non-conference schedule

COLUMBIA - On Wednesday the Mizzou Women's Basketball team released its 13-game non-conference schedule for the 2019-2020 season. During the non-conference stretch the Tigers will face 4 teams who advanced to the NCAA Tournament last year.

Five of the opponents they will face won more than 20 games in 2018-2019, including five teams who ended the season top-80 in RPI. The season will open against Northern Iowa (Nov. 5), followed by a contest with Nebraska (Nov.10).

The Tigers will hit the road for two games to visit Green Bay (Nov.16) and South Dakota (Nov.21).

To cap off the month of November, the Tigers will participate in the Cancun Challenge in Mexico. This is the second time in program history they have played in the tournament. Back in 2012 Mizzou finished with a 1-2 record in Cancun.

Mizzou will finish off non-conference clashing with Princeton (Dec. 18) and Illinois (Dec.20). The Tigers will look to close out strong before heading in SEC play.