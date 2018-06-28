Mizzou Women Cruise to Exhibition Win Over Lindenwood

COLUMBIA -- A 24-0 run that spanned across 10 minutes of the first half enabled Mizzou to coast to an 88-46 exhibition win over the Lindenwood Lady Lions on Tuesday night in Mizzou Arena. Bri Kulas and Maddie Stock both were strong on the offensive end in this contest, posting 16 and 19 points respectively. Missouri's defense was strong throughout the game, forcing 29 turnovers and holding the Lady Lions to 31 percent shooting from the field.

Lindenwood opened the game hot from long range, hitting three of their first four three-pointers as they raced out to a 9-5 lead. Missouri's buckets in the early running came from a three from the wing by Kyley Simmons and a layup by Kulas. Sydney Crafton then capitalized on a Lindenwood turnover by going coast-to-coast for a transition layup to cut the deficit to 9-7. Kulas then added a three to give Mizzou its first lead of the game at 10-9 as the game entered the under-16 timeout.

The Lady Lions opened the scoring after the break with a mid-range jumper to regain an 11-10 lead and then added a free throw for a two-point lead. Three straight Mizzou layups by Darian Saunders, Liana Doty, and Bree Fowler then put the Tigers on top 16-12 at the second media timeout. Crafton added two more layups after the break, quickly adding to the Mizzou lead to 20-12 before the Lady Lions were forced to use a timeout.

The stop in play didn't slow the Tigers, though, Doty and Kulas combined for a quick 7-0 run to create some separation at 27-12 as the game went to the under-8 timeout. Missouri flashed its defensive muscle at the 7-minute mark, forcing a five-second violation on a Lindenwood inbound play from under the Mizzou hoop. Kulas then added on to the Tigers' lead at the other end, giving Mizzou a 29-12 lead, and Doty tacked on a three on the Tigers' next possession. Maddie Stock then got on the board with a transition layup off a turnover before Lindenwood ended Missouri's 24-0 run that lasted more than 10 minutes with a two-point jumper.

The teams then traded points, with Stock's three-pointer giving the Tigers a 39-16 lead before Doty tacked on another transition hoop off a turnover, but the Lady Lions converted on a layup to force Mizzou to call a timeout with a 41-18 lead. Stock answered with a 5-0 run by herself to put the Tigers up 46-18, but Lindenwood closed the half with a free throw to make the halftime score 46-19.

Mizzou opened the second half on a 9-0 run, with buckets from Simmons and Kulas and five points from Morgan Eye. A layup by the Lady Lions made the score 55-21, but Missouri's press defense led to yet another easy bucket to stretch the lead back to 57-21. Eye then tacked on a three, pushing the Mizzou lead to 60-21. Lindenwood then made a two-point jumper, but Fowler bested it with a three from the wing to stretch the Tiger lead to 40.

With the score 68-28, Lindenwood made a three to cut the deficit to 37. The teams then traded buckets, and Missouri led 71-35 at the under-8 media timeout. The Lady Lions scored first after the timeout on a put-back layup, but Simmons answered with a three to put Mizzou up 74-37. Five straight points by the Lady Lions cut the Tigers lead to 74-42, but two straight Stock threes put Missouri back up 80-42. Lindenwood added two points before Doty sunk a layup to put the Tigers up 82-44. Stock then drained another three, this one from the corner, to put Mizzou up 41. Lindenwood added a late jumper, but Morgan Stock responded with a three to give the Tigers an 88-46 win.

The Tigers will open their regular season on Friday at 7:00 PM when they host the St. Louis Billikens.

 

