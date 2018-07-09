Mizzou Women Earn Win at Home Opener

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Women's basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season after cruising past the North Florida Osprey 67-46 in their 2011-12 home opener Sunday. The Tigers were once again led by Senior Christine Flores who scored a team-leading 22 points on the game. This marks her second 20-point game this season.

The Tigers struggled after the opening tip, committing several turnovers which resulted in an early 0-8 deficit. However Missouri battled back, chipping away at the Osprey's lead. The Tigers were only down one point midway through the first half. Mizzou then went on a tear from behind the three-point line, reeling off four straight treys from Flores, Priede, Crafton, and Eye. Freshman Morgan Eye has been deadly from behind the arc this season, her 4-for-6 day put her at 65 percent on the season, fourth in the Big 12 conference, which should come as no surprise as the Tigers led the conference as a team in 3-point shooting coming into tonight's game shooting 40 percent.

The Tigers are also getting it done on the defensive side of the ball as well. They held the visiting Osprey to 28.3 percent which is the third time in four games that Mizzou has held an opponent under 30 percent from the floor. Their field goal defense was second in the Big 12 conference holding opponents at 28 percent on the season before taking on the Osprey.

Missouri held UNF to just 15 points in the first half, but the Osprey came out more aggressive in the second. The Tigers and the Ospreys went back-and-forth for much of the second half with Mizzou putting up 41 points. The team was 7-for-9 in three-point shooting and made ten of ten free throw attempts. The last time the Tigers hit 100 percent from the charity stripe was in 2010 against Texas.

Senior Christine Flores continues to move up the all-time blocks list for the Tigers. Her three tonight bring her to 17 for the season and 133 in her career which ties her for 3rd with Amanda Lassiter.

The Tigers continue their home stretch on Saturday, Nov. 26. Missouri hosts Wright State at Mizzou Arena with tip-off at 4 p.m.