Mizzou Women Face Northwestern Saturday

COLUMBIA - Missouri Women's Basketball hosts Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge. The Tigers take on the Northwestern Wildcats Saturday, Dec. 3, and look to improve their record to 6-0 on the season for only the second time in program history. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.

Mizzou beat the Wright State Raiders at home on Nov. 26 92-62 to improve to 5-0 on the season for the first time since the 1997-98 season. The Tigers had 50 rebounds and

Christine Flores led the team with 26 points in the game.

The Wildcats are led by Junior forward Kendall Hackney, averaging 14.7 points per game and are 5-1 on the season. They have wins over then-ranked LSU, Western Kentucky, Illinois State and NC State. Northwestern's only loss so far was to No.22/21 DePaul.

The Tigers lead the all-time series 3-1 against the Wildcats and last met in 2010 where Missouri fell 79-68.

Missouri is 50-61 all-time against Big Ten opponents.