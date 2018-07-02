Mizzou Women Fall to No. 2 Georgia

ATHENS, GA -- In their first competition away from home this season, the Mizzou women's and women's swimming and diving teams suffered a 186-106 loss to No. 2 Georgia Friday afternoon in Athens, Georgia. The The Tiger women fall to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the Southeastern Conference.

Senior Dominique Bouchard swept both the 100 and 200 backstroke to earn her two victories in the meet. Her times of 54.94 in the 100 and 1:57.76 were both NCAA `B' times.

In the diving well, junior Loren Figueroa continued her impressive diving with a win in the 1-meter. She scored 318.45 points to post her fourth win in the event in as many tries this season.

Also winners on the day were freshman Danielle Barbiea in the 100 butterfly (55.64) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Bouchard, Barbiea, sophomore Emily Doucette and senior Rachel Ripley (3:27.41).

The Tigers are idle until they host the Mizzou Invite November 29 - December 1 at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.