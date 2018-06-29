Mizzou Women Finish Play at First SEC Championships

BIRMINGHAM, AL -- The No. 2-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide fired a third round score 14-over par to win the 2013 SEC Women's Golf Championship at the Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala. No. 18 Georgia and No. 40 South Carolina rounded out the top three team finishers. Alabama's Stephanie Meadow took the individual title, finishing at even par. Missouri earned a 14th place finish after a third round total 34-over par. The Tigers went 312-321-322-955 through three rounds of play.

Sophomore Alina Rogers continued to lead Mizzou through three rounds. She had her best showing on Sunday (April 21) as she shot just 5-over par. Rogers tallied two consecutive birdies to tie for 34th place overall. Teammates Michelle Butler and Katherine Hepler moved into a tie for 54th overall in the tournament as Hepler recorded an 8-over par third round tally to finish 24-over par after three rounds. Butler finished the day 10-over par, going 78-80-82-240 overall.

Junior Taylor Gohn tied for 60th after recording a score of 83 in both the second and third rounds. Gohn closed the tournament 27-over par overall, while teammate Laura Kraft finished just a few strokes behind her. Kraft went 83-81-84-248 overall to tie for 67th overall.