Mizzou Women in 15th at Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic

ATHENS, GA -- Mizzou Women's golf is currently in 15th place after the second day at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic. The Tigers (+32) shot 305 and 310 in the first two rounds. Alabama held the lead through the second round, closing the day 11-under-par. Georgia (-3) is currently in second, followed by South Carolina (+1) and Purdue (+6).

Ariana Savich continues to lead the Tigers as she is tied for 41st place. She shot 3-over-par in the third round and is currently 6-over-par. Hannah Lovelock is just three strokes behind Savich as she went 76-77--150 in the first two rounds. She is tied for 56th in the tournament.

Alina Rogers is one stroke behind Lovelock (+10) after recording two birdies in the second round of play, while Taylor Gohn is currently 14-over-par after shooting 78-80--158. Marissa Cook is in a tie for 85th place after scoring 80-80--160.

The Tigers will head out for the final round on Sunday at 9 a.m.