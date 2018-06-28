Mizzou Women in Fifth After First Day at Claud Jacobs Challenge

VICTORIA, TX -- Mizzou Women's Golf is in fifth place at the Claud Jacobs Challenge after playing two rounds on Sunday. The Tigers went 311-313-624 after two rounds of play to finish 48-over-par. Texas State is in the lead as the team shot 27-over-par. Lamar sits in second place with a score 42-over-par. Just one stroke separates Iowa and Sam Houston State who are in third and fourth place shooting 45 and 46-over-par after two rounds of play.



Marissa Cook played strongly for Mizzou as she led the Tigers and currently sits in a tie for eighth in the tournament. Cook finished the day 9-over-par scoring 74-79-153 on the day. Cook tallied four birdies in the first round to finish 2-over-par, and she finished 7-over-par in the second round. Kate Gallagher (79-77--156) is tied for 18th in the tournament. She recorded two birdies in the second round to finish the day 12-over-par.



Alina Rogers sits just one stroke behind Gallagher as she shot a 157 on the day. In a tie for 22nd in the tournament, Rogers hit two birdies in each round of play to finish 13-over-par. One stroke also separates Hannah Lovelock as she went 79-79-158 on the day to rest in a tie for 27th place. Taylor Gohn will start the third round of play in a tie for 39th place as she finished the day 18-over-par.



The Claud Jacobs Challenge is a 17-team tournament hosted by Texas State at the Victoria Country Club. Other competitors in the Challenge include Lamar, Iowa, Sam Houston State, Houston Baptist University, Louisiana Monroe, Ball State, Central Arkansas, Toledo, Stephen F. Austin, McNeese State, Eastern Kentucky, Ohio, Texas-Pan American and University of Houston Victoria. The course is a 6,780 yard, par-72 course which has hosted several Texas PGA Championship events.



The third round of the Claud Jacobs Challenge will begin Monday with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.