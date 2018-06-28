Mizzou Women Lose in Tourney

Mizzou never led in the contest, but kept things close at the end of the first half, cutting the lead to seven points. Christelle N'Garsanet scored two of her six points at the beginning of the second half to cut the lead to five, but that was as close as the Lady Tigers would get for the rest of the game. Senior LaToya Bond led the Tigers in scoring with 13 points in her final collegiate game. Missouri's lack of scoring trickled down to all the players, with Carlynn Savant scoring nine points and Tifanny Brooks only managing three. Freshman Alissa Hollins stepped up her game and scored 8 points, but it was not enough for MU.

The Hokies had a balanced and powerful scoring attack with five players in double-figures. Senior Dawn Chriss led the way with 21 points and fellow seniors Kerri Garden and Carrie Mason scored 17 and 10, respectively. Center Nare Diawara had 12 points with her dominating inside game and Kirby Copeland added 10 points for VT.

The Lady Tigers conclude the season with a 21-10 record, a far cry from their 11-18 season last year. Mizzou loses leading scorer LaToya Bond, top post player Christelle N'Garsanet, and forward Cherice Mack to graduation.