Mizzou women's basketball battles Western Illinois in season opener

Missouri Tigers logo

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Women's Basketball will tip off their 2019-2020 season by hosting the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Tigers are coming off a 2018-2019 in which they won 24 games and made it to the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight year.

Even with the lose of Sophie Cunningham, Mizzou women's basketball's all time leading scorer, head coach Robin Pingeton has built a strong program for the upcoming season.

Mizzou landed five-star recruits; Aijha Blackwell (No. 1 in Missouri, No. 9 in the nation), Hayley Frank (No. 2 in Missouri, No. 26 in the nation), and Micah Linthacum No. 18-ranked forward.

On top of a strong freshman class, the Tigers get back senior guard Amber Smith.

Smith started all 35 games last season for the Tigers, averaged 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season, and was named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team.

Smith, along with returning seniors; Jordan Roundtree, Hannah Schuchts, and Jordan Chavis, will look to continue their winning ways at the Mizzou Arena.

Mizzou women's basketball has been extremely effective at home over the past four seasons, boasting a record of 52-9, including a 7-1 mark last season.

Not only have the Tigers been great at home but they have also continuously dominated the Leathernecks.

Mizzou leads the all-time series 11-1, with eight straight wins dating back to 1998, which includes a 89-64 victory at the start of last season.

The Tigers, who hold a favorable match up over the Leathernecks, will look to get off to a winning start this Tuesday, 7 P.M. at the Mizzou Arena.