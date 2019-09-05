Mizzou Women's basketball conference schedule announced
COLUMBIA - The SEC has officially released the 2020 conference schedule for the Mizzou Women's basketball team.
The month of January will contain a highlight of home games against SEC opponents such as Mississippi State on the 9th, South Carolina on the 16th, and Kentucky on the 30th.
The schedule continues to impress as it includes four home games in which they host teams that reached the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers' season home opener will be on Nov. 5 against Western Illinois.
